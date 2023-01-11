US-Singapore bilateral exercise returns after two years

SINGAPORE – Members of the Singapore and United States forces will take part in their first bilateral Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training exercise in the Republic’s territorial waters after two years.

Exercise Carat 2023, which will involve the American ship USS Makin Island, will last for five days until Jan 13. The last edition was held in 2020, Mindef said.

The exercises are part of Washington’s annual bilateral military exercises held with several nations in South-east Asia. Makin Island was earlier in Situbondo and Surabaya in Indonesia for a 15-day joint exercise that concluded on Dec 21 last year.

“These exercises have always been to share knowledge, hone our skills and cooperate with different partners in the region,” said Captain Tony Chavez, commanding officer of the USS Makin Island.

The exercises at sea will include the use of land craft utility vehicles, he added. The aviation capability and digital interoperability between both nations will also be tested.

Mindef declined to provide more details as Carat 2023 is ongoing.

The Makin Island is an amphibious assault ship with sea to shore capabilities. It can accommodate some 2,900 people onboard. The ship also houses its own medical wing, with six operating rooms and a 17-bed intensive care unit.