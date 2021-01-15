US pet food company recalls 2 Sportmix dog food products found to have high toxin levels

SINGAPORE - American pet food company Midwestern Pet Foods has voluntarily recalled two of its dog food products sold here, said the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) on Friday (Jan 15).

The products recalled are Sportmix Dog Maintenance Adult Mini Chunk and Sportmix Dog High Protein. All other Midwestern Pet Foods products are unaffected by this recall, said AVS.

The recalled dry dog food products contain corn that were produced in its facility in Oklahoma, with an expiration date on or before July 9, 2022.

These products were found to have high levels of aflatoxin, which is produced by the mould Aspergillus flavus. The mould grows on corn and grains that are used as ingredients in pet food.

At high levels, the toxin can cause pets to become ill or die, and it can still be present even if there is no visible mould.

Signs of aflatoxin poisoning in a pet include lethargy, loss of appetite, vomiting or diarrhoea.

The move is part of a larger recall by Midwestern Pet Foods, which withdrew 20 of its dry dog and cat food products in the United States on Monday.

A New York Times report on Wednesday found that more than 70 dogs had died and 80 others had fallen ill in the US, likely from ingesting toxins in the recalled pet food.

The report added that Midwestern Pet Foods had first issued a voluntary recall in the US in late December after tests of certain products showed that aflatoxin exceeded acceptable levels.

At that time, at least 28 dogs had died and eight others had fallen ill after consuming the pet food.

In Singapore, however, the AVS said it has not received feedback about animals affected from consuming the recalled products here, but it advised pet owners with these products to stop feeding them to their pets.

The importer, Pets' Station, started the recall of the affected products on Wednesday. Pet owners who bought the affected products can contact the company on 6363-1121 for a refund.