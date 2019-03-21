US Pacific air forces chief calls on Ng Eng Hen

The Commander of the United States Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) met Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen at the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) yesterday morning, as the US general's three-day introductory visit came to a close.

General Charles Q. Brown Jr, whose Singapore visit began on Monday, reaffirmed the strong relationship between PACAF and the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF), Mindef said in a statement.

Gen Brown and Dr Ng also discussed ongoing efforts to enhance cooperation, such as possible new training opportunities for the RSAF and PACAF, as well as the importance of enhancing regional counter-terrorism cooperation.

Before meeting Dr Ng, Gen Brown called on the Chief of Defence Force, Lieutenant-General Melvyn Ong, and Chief of Air Force, Major-General Mervyn Tan.

He also reviewed a guard of honour at Mindef.

On Tuesday, the US general visited Changi Air Base, where he viewed a static display of the RSAF's A-330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport aircraft.

Mindef said Gen Brown's visit "underscores the excellent and long-standing defence relations between Singapore and the US".

"The two defence establishments interact regularly through high-level visits, professional exchanges, cross-attendance of courses and seminars, as well as at numerous bilateral and multilateral exercises," it said.

These include the bilateral Exercise Commando Sling, which Singapore hosts annually, and the multilateral Exercise Red Flag - Nellis, which is ongoing at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada in the US.

"These mutually beneficial interactions have enhanced the professionalism, strengthened interoperability, and forged strong camaraderie among the personnel of both armed forces."

Charmaine Ng