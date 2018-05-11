US Navy seaman missing in Singapore found 4 days after disappearance; currently in custody

SINGAPORE - The United States Navy seaman reported missing in Singapore was found on Friday (May 11), four days after he disappeared.

Mr Seth Austin Woods, a machinist mate fireman from Tennessee, is currently in the custody of local US Navy officials, said Lieutenant-Commander Arlo Abrahamson, spokesman for the US 7th Fleet in Singapore.

The Straits Times understands that he found his way to the US embassy in Napier Road.

Lieutenant-Commander Abrahamson added in a statement on Friday that the US Navy will fully investigate the reasons why Mr Woods, 18, went missing.

However, he declined to reveal any details of disciplinary or administrative actions associated with the navy's service members.

He said: "The US Navy thanks local Singapore law enforcement authorities for their assistance in locating the missing service member."

According to Reddit user jms428, who claimed to be Mr Woods' cousin, the sailor disappeared on Monday near a 7-Eleven store during his submarine's routine crew rest in Singapore.

Mr Woods' mother, Ms Carmen Smith-Stow, was told of her son's disappearance on Monday afternoon.

On Thursday, Vice-Admiral Phillip G. Sawyer, commander of the US 7th Fleet, said that Mr Woods had been recently sighted by his fellow sailors.

He looked fine and was not distressed, he added.

The Straits Times understands that Mr Woods' family members have been notified that he has been found, though they have not been able to speak to him yet.