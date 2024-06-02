US expects to help other countries cope with more varied range of cyber attacks

SINGAPORE – The US Cyber Command expects a more diverse range of requests in 2024 from countries asking for help on cyber defence issues due to fast-evolving technology that makes it more challenging for them to keep up with the latest threats, its newly appointed chief said on June 1.

“The number of different requests is probably more important to me (as a metric) than the number of operators,” General Timothy Haugh, commandant of the US Cyber Command and director of the National Security Agency, said in an interview on the sidelines of the 21st Shangri-La Dialogue held in Singapore.