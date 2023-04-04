US congressional delegation calls on PM Lee, who expresses appreciation for Arkansas’ hosting of RSAF jets

SINGAPORE – A congressional delegation from the United States called on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).
During the visit, PM Lee expressed appreciation for the “strong support” from Arkansas for the hosting of the relocated Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) F-16 fighter aircraft training detachment at Ebbing Air National Guard Base in Fort Smith, as well as future F-35B fighter jets, which will begin arriving in 2026.
In November 2022, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said Singapore was making preparations – with help from the US – to relocate its fleet of F-16 fighter aircraft from Arizona to Arkansas, a move expected to be completed in June 2023.
MFA said on Tuesday: “Both sides affirmed the deep and multi-faceted partnership between Singapore and the US, underpinned by robust cooperation across the defence, security and economic spheres.
“PM Lee and the congressional delegation also discussed ways to deepen economic cooperation between Singapore and Arkansas, and exchanged views on key international and regional developments.”
The ministry added that PM Lee conveyed his sympathies over the destruction and loss of life caused by a violent storm that hit Arkansas and other parts of the US last week.
The delegation – comprising Senator John Boozman and Representative Stephen Womack, both from Arkansas – began their visit on Sunday, and concluded it on Tuesday.
The delegation was hosted to dinner on Tuesday by Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean.
In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Mr Teo posted pictures of the dinner, noting that “support from states like Arkansas enables the deep and longstanding defence ties between Singapore and the US”.
The delegation also met Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister for Education and Foreign Affairs Maliki Osman, Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong, and Senior Minister of State for Defence and Manpower Zaqy Mohamad.
Dr Maliki said in a Facebook post on Monday: “It is always a pleasure to meet our US partners, and I am glad to reaffirm the strong and friendly ties we have with the US at the state level.
“We also discussed opportunities to enhance our economic, defence and people-to-people ties, and I look forward to seeing Singapore-Arkansas relations grow in the years to come.”