US congressional delegation calls on PM Lee, who expresses appreciation for Arkansas’ hosting of RSAF jets

SINGAPORE – A congressional delegation from the United States called on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

During the visit, PM Lee expressed appreciation for the “strong support” from Arkansas for the hosting of the relocated Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) F-16 fighter aircraft training detachment at Ebbing Air National Guard Base in Fort Smith, as well as future F-35B fighter jets, which will begin arriving in 2026.

In November 2022, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said Singapore was making preparations – with help from the US – to relocate its fleet of F-16 fighter aircraft from Arizona to Arkansas, a move expected to be completed in June 2023.

MFA said on Tuesday: “Both sides affirmed the deep and multi-faceted partnership between Singapore and the US, underpinned by robust cooperation across the defence, security and economic spheres.

“PM Lee and the congressional delegation also discussed ways to deepen economic cooperation between Singapore and Arkansas, and exchanged views on key international and regional developments.”