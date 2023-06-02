US, China defence chiefs call on S’pore leaders ahead of 20th Shangri-La Dialogue

SINGAPORE - Defence chiefs from the United States and China called on Singapore’s leaders on Friday morning, ahead of the 20th Shangri-La Dialogue here this weekend.

Acting Prime Minister Lawrence Wong hosted Chinese State Councillor and Defence Minister Li Shangfu at The Treasury, as part of the Chinese general’s introductory visit to Singapore.

DPM Wong took on the role as Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had tested positive for Covid-19 and is recuperating, the Prime Minister’s Office said on June 1.

Separately, US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin called on Minister for Defence Dr Ng Eng Hen at the Shangri-La Hotel, the venue for top defence officials from around the world to meet and discuss pressing security issues over the next three days.

This is General Li’s first visit to Singapore since his appointment in March. He had met Dr Ng on June 1 for the second Singapore-China Defence Ministers’ Dialogue, after which the two leaders witnessed the signing of an agreement to set up a hotline to strengthen high-level defence communication.

At their meeting, Mr Wong and Gen Li reaffirmed the longstanding bilateral defence relationship between Singapore and China, and welcomed the progress in bilateral defence cooperation under the 2019 enhanced Agreement on Defence Exchanges and Security Cooperation (ADESC).

The ADESC was a defence pact that both nations signed in 2008, and strengthened in 2019 with commitments to scale-up bilateral exercises and exchanges between the two defence establishments.

Mr Wong and General Li also exchanged views on global and regional security developments at the meeting, the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said in a statement.

During his meeting with Mr Austin on Friday, Dr Ng expressed appreciation for the US’ longstanding support for the Singapore Armed Forces’ training in the US, which includes the basing of Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) training detachments.

The RSAF currently has three permanent training detachments in the US, including the Peace Carvin II detachment in Arizona which recently celebrated its 30th anniversary.

On his part, Mr Austin conveyed his appreciation for Singapore’s consistent support for the US’ military presence in this region, which includes the hosting of rotational deployments.

Dr Ng and Mr Austin looked forward to deepening bilateral cooperation, particularly through the RSAF’s acquisition and operationalisation of F-35B fighter aircraft, said Mindef.