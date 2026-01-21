US approves $2.95b sale of aircraft, torpedoes to Singapore

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

WASHINGTON - The United States on Jan 20 announced the approval of a US$2.3 billion (S$2.95 billion) sale of P-8A maritime patrol aircraft, torpedoes and related equipment to Singapore.

“The proposed sale will improve Singapore’s capability to meet current and future threats by providing a credible maritime force capable of deterring adversaries,” the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a statement.

It will “enhance the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a strategic partner that is an important force for political stability and economic progress in Asia”, DSCA added.

The State Department approved the possible sale of the equipment to Singapore and DSCA provided the required notification to the US Congress, which still needs to sign off on the transaction.

In September 2025, Singapore’s Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing said the Republic will acquire four Boeing P-8A maritime patrol aircraft in the first phase of the Singapore Armed Forces’ refresh of the country’s maritime security capabilities.

Mr Chan informed US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth of the decision during a meeting at the Pentagon on Sept 10.

The Straits Times has contacted the Ministry of Defence for more information. AFP