US and Singapore reaffirm importance of rules-based world order

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan (third from left) hosted a lunch for a US congressional delegation from both the Democratic and Republican parties. PHOTO: MFA
Updated
Published
30 min ago

SINGAPORE - The United States and Singapore have reaffirmed the importance of a rules-based world order and sustained US engagement in the region.

This was discussed during a lunch, hosted by Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, for a US congressional delegation from both the Democratic and Republican parties.

The delegation, which is visiting Singapore from Wednesday to Saturday, comprises Representative Steve Cohen from Tennessee, Representative Ron Estes from Kansas, Representative Carol Miller from West Virginia, and Representative Beth Van Duyne from Texas, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Thursday.

During the lunch, Dr Balakrishnan and the delegation exchanged views on regional and international developments.

The delegation, which also included members of the US-Asia Institute, also met Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong, Senior Minister of State for Defence and Manpower Zaqy Mohamad, and Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment and Transport Amy Khor.

MFA said: "During the delegation's meeting with DPM Wong, both sides affirmed the deep and multifaceted partnership between Singapore and the US.

"DPM Wong welcomed the US' commitment to continue deepening its engagement of the region, including through the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework."

More On This Topic
S'pore and US to start cybersecurity dialogue, deepen cooperation on infrastructure
S'pore, US reaffirm defence ties and discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top