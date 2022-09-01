US and Singapore reaffirm importance of rules-based world order

SINGAPORE - The United States and Singapore have reaffirmed the importance of a rules-based world order and sustained US engagement in the region.

This was discussed during a lunch, hosted by Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, for a US congressional delegation from both the Democratic and Republican parties.

The delegation, which is visiting Singapore from Wednesday to Saturday, comprises Representative Steve Cohen from Tennessee, Representative Ron Estes from Kansas, Representative Carol Miller from West Virginia, and Representative Beth Van Duyne from Texas, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Thursday.

During the lunch, Dr Balakrishnan and the delegation exchanged views on regional and international developments.

The delegation, which also included members of the US-Asia Institute, also met Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong, Senior Minister of State for Defence and Manpower Zaqy Mohamad, and Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment and Transport Amy Khor.

MFA said: "During the delegation's meeting with DPM Wong, both sides affirmed the deep and multifaceted partnership between Singapore and the US.

"DPM Wong welcomed the US' commitment to continue deepening its engagement of the region, including through the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework."