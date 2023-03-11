US and China should return to roots of diplomacy to mend ties: Former US ambassador to China

SINGAPORE - Look past the differing points of view and rivalries, and put diplomacy and dialogue first.

That was the call by former US Ambassador to Russia, China and Singapore Jon M. Huntsman Jr. at a fireside chat at the 55th Wharton Global Forum on Saturday.

Mr Huntsman shared his views with Wharton School’s dean Erika James on a range of international issues, from the ongoing US-China tensions to the fallout Russia will face in the aftermath of its war with Ukraine.

He called the lack of dialogue and interaction between the US and China an unacceptable crisis as both countries share plenty of areas where they can find common ground and build a relationship of trust.

Said Mr Huntsman: “While diplomats are doing their work of interacting, problem-solving and talking - even though sometimes, talking doesn’t yield immediate results - at least you’re there at the table.”

His comments echoed Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s call for countries to work together and find common ground.

Mr Wong had made a keynote speech at the same event highlighting how the tussle between the US and China could affect supply chains and fragment the world further.

The dean also asked Mr Huntsman, who is a University of Pennsylvania alumnus, about the long-term implications of the Russia-Ukraine war, which is now into its second year.

Mr Huntsman said Ukraine had its sovereignty violated in a most grotesque way, and is a nation that was essentially trashed by an aggressor. He added if Russia’s plan was to create an empire and exert its influence through the war, the reverse was happening instead.

Finland and Sweden have applied to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, creating a tighter military alliance, even as the stability in eastern Europe wavers. But he warned that the Russians have more allies than people think.

Iran has exported domestically-produced drones and missiles to Russia, while China has supported Russia diplomatically. North Korea is said to have sent weapons to the Wagner Group, the Russian mercenary arm, and Belarus has allowed Russia to attack Ukraine’s capital Kyiv by allowing soldiers through its borders.

At the United Nations General Assembly in February to call for an immediate end to the war and that Russia leave Ukraine, Mali, Eritrea and Nicaragua voted against the resolution, while 32 countries including India abstained.