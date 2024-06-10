URA seeks input on plans to use old Kallang Airport for lifestyle and recreational activities

SINGAPORE – In the Dutch city of Tilburg, the bookshelves and tables in public library De Bibliotheek LocHal fill a vast shed where locomotives once sat.

Opened in 2019, the library sits in a former train depot that dates back to 1932.

The library is one of two repurposed old buildings cited at an ongoing exhibition that seeks public feedback on future plans for the old Kallang Airport, among other current and future recreational facilities and amenities in Singapore’s central region.

The other example, the London Transport Museum, opened in 1980 in the former Covent Garden Flower Market, which began operations in 1872.

Organised by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), the roving exhibition – currently at Kallang Wave Mall – is part of the agency’s public engagement for its upcoming recreation masterplan, which will be incorporated into the next draft masterplan to be launched in 2025.

The latter masterplan will guide Singapore’s development over the next 10 to 15 years.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, URA and the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) said that the old Kallang Airport site “is envisioned to feature lifestyle and recreational offerings amid mixed uses in future”, adding that these uses will leverage the site’s “rich heritage as Singapore’s first purpose-built civil international airport”.

Officially opened on June 12, 1937, the airport served Singapore from that year till 1955, when its functions were replaced by the former Paya Lebar Airport.

Several buildings and structures of Kallang Airport were gazetted for conservation on Dec 5, 2008, including its terminal building, two administrative blocks and a hangar.