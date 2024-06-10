URA seeks input on plans to use old Kallang Airport for lifestyle and recreational activities

SINGAPORE – In the Dutch city of Tilburg, the bookshelves and tables in public library De Bibliotheek LocHal fill a vast shed where locomotives once sat.
Opened in 2019, the library sits in a former train depot that dates back to 1932.
The library is one of two repurposed old buildings cited at an ongoing exhibition that seeks public feedback on future plans for the old Kallang Airport, among other current and future recreational facilities and amenities in Singapore’s central region.
The other example, the London Transport Museum, opened in 1980 in the former Covent Garden Flower Market, which began operations in 1872.
Organised by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), the roving exhibition – currently at Kallang Wave Mall – is part of the agency’s public engagement for its upcoming recreation masterplan, which will be incorporated into the next draft masterplan to be launched in 2025.
The latter masterplan will guide Singapore’s development over the next 10 to 15 years.
Responding to queries from The Straits Times, URA and the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) said that the old Kallang Airport site “is envisioned to feature lifestyle and recreational offerings amid mixed uses in future”, adding that these uses will leverage the site’s “rich heritage as Singapore’s first purpose-built civil international airport”.
Officially opened on June 12, 1937, the airport served Singapore from that year till 1955, when its functions were replaced by the former Paya Lebar Airport.
Several buildings and structures of Kallang Airport were gazetted for conservation on Dec 5, 2008, including its terminal building, two administrative blocks and a hangar.
The authorities are seeking feedback on activities the public wants to see and do on the approximately 10ha site, which also includes conserved gateposts and lamp posts.
Ideas on how the former airport – currently undergoing refurbishment works – can be made accessible and exciting for locals and tourists are also being sought.
URA and SLA said that, in previous engagements with industry stakeholders, repurposing the site for “lifestyle, recreational and community uses” were among the key suggestions raised.
The agencies added that they will build on such suggestions, as well as ideas submitted during the recreation masterplan exhibition, in reviewing plans for the former airport.
Heritage author and blogger Jerome Lim suggested a transportation gallery could be set up on the airport site, adding that future public access is necessary for the buildings to be better appreciated and their stories told.
Asked if there are concerns over whether future developments in the area might overwhelm the former airport site, Mr Lim said: “There certainly would be concerns, especially in view of the scale of development that the URA masterplan indicates.”
Plots in and near the airport site have been zoned for commercial, mixed-use and hotel developments.
Mr Lim said it would be especially important to retain the view of the terminal building from Nicoll Highway and the Singapore Sports Hub, adding that it offers the best angle to appreciate the beauty of the terminal, which was modelled after a biplane.
“It was the view anyone arriving at the airport would have gotten,” he said, adding that the Sports Hub was where the airport’s airfield was located.
He suggested that other aspects of the area’s history should also be commemorated, including its possible ties to maritime trade in the 16th and 17th centuries, as well as the Happy World amusement park – later known as Gay World – from which aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart heard Chinese opera music when she landed in Kallang on June 20, 1937 – eight days after the airport was opened.
It was also in Happy World’s stadium that the second Thomas Cup badminton final was held in 1952, said Mr Lim, adding that it was the “first truly international sporting competition that Singapore hosted”.
URA is also seeking feedback on an ongoing study to assess the feasibility of extending the 10km Southern Ridges’ connections westwards.
Referred to as the Ridge to Coast Loop in the exhibition, this route could connect parks such as West Coast Park and historical sites such as Pasir Panjang Power District to Kent Ridge Park and Mount Faber.
URA and the National Parks Board (NParks) said that “agencies are studying the potential of extending the connectivity westwards from the Southern Ridges to connect to the foothills and waterfront, forming a loop with a series of attractions such as heritage sites and repurposed buildings along the way”, when asked for more details on these plans.
“This route would include plans by NParks to connect the 13 parks in south-western Singapore through paths and trails, to provide more nature-based recreation opportunities and enhance connectivity,” they said, adding that other possibilities for the route that are suggested by the public will be assessed.
URA said that Pasir Panjang Power District “can potentially be planned for a mix of uses, including workspaces, residential, lifestyle and entertainment activities”, given “its rich industrial heritage, distinctive character and waterfront setting”.
The district’s two decommissioned power station buildings are currently tenanted out for use as an events and entertainment venue, and a virtual production studio.
The agency added that it will consider proposals from an earlier ideas competition as it studies long-term plans for the district, adding that it is – as part of the ongoing recreation masterplan exhibition – seeking feedback “on how we can activate the waterfront to enrich the overall experience”.
Also being sought are ideas for how colonial bungalows in the Mount Faber mid-hills area and Alexandra Park – most of which are currently tenanted out for residential use by SLA – can be repurposed for public use as part of the proposed Ridge to Coast Loop.
Examples of such bungalows cited at the exhibition are 6 Hyderabad Road in Alexandra Park, and 11 Keppel Hill – formerly known as Keppel House and thought to be built in the second half of the 1800s for a senior manager of Keppel Harbour.
Singapore Heritage Society president Fauzy Ismail said the society hopes that the function and history of each heritage site and structure in the proposed Ridge to Coast Loop will be captured and adapted to current times, amid potential new uses.
Calling the proposed route “ambitious” due to its diversity of attractions, Mr Fauzy said the society hopes that the individual identity of each neighbourhood in the loop will be highlighted, and that the existing heritage of the areas will be incorporated into future growth and development.
He added that these sites will make for a “stimulating residential environment” in the future Greater Southern Waterfront – which comprises 30km of coastline from Pasir Panjang to Marina East – as residents will have a range of activities and sites to get involved in and visit.
Referring to plans for other recreational attractions in the central region, Mr Fauzy said the society hopes that future plans for the former Tanjong Pagar Railway Station “will be thoughtfully considered such that they hold spaces that enhance human lives”, instead of being overly commercialised.
He added that the unique traditions, people and culture of the Southern Islands and Pulau Brani can be brought forth more to honour the heritage and the communities that previously inhabited them.
Showcasing the diversity and using the island’s spaces sensitively will make ecotourism more authentic and inviting, he said, adding that the islands should be affordable to get to and easy to access.
Apart from land-based activities, the authorities also want to know what water-based activities the public are keen to engage in at Kallang River – Singapore’s longest river, which spans about 10km from Lower Peirce Reservoir to Kallang Basin.
One possibility might be allowing more to kayak between Kolam Ayer Kayak Shed – closed since 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic – and Kallang Basin. The route is currently available only to those on guided expeditions, with safety measures in place.
The public can find out more about the recreation masterplan and submit their ideas on URA’s website.
Recreation masterplan roving exhibition stops
- Kallang Wave Mall (till June 16, 10.30am to 9pm)
- One Punggol (June 22 to 30)
- Canberra Plaza (July 6 to 14)
- The URA Centre (July 18 to 27; closed on Sundays)