URA seeks ideas from Singaporeans for long-term land use plans

SINGAPORE - For the first time in 50 years, the review of the Singapore's long-term land use plans will yield not just one plan, but several options to deal with an increasingly uncertain future, and Singaporeans are being asked to contribute their ideas and vision.

As part of the review, the public's opinions are being sought through a year-long consultation exercise, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) announced on Saturday (July 17).

Amid greater uncertainties caused by social, demographic, environmental and technological changes, the long-term planning review will focus on resilience, flexibility and inclusiveness, URA said.

The agency added that flexibility in planning will allow future generations to adapt and adjust to disruptions like Covid-19.

Public consultation for the long-term planning review will take place in four phases between this month and next June, with each phase lasting about three months.

National Development Minister Desmond Lee and Second Minister for National Development Indranee Rajah kick-started the consultation on Saturday, in a closed-door discussion with 20 youth.

From Saturday until Aug 16, the public can provide their views through an online poll at this website.

Details on how to participate in subsequent phases of the review will be made known at a later date.