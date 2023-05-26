URA readies sites in 6 areas for new homes, including 1 in Kallang and 1 near Lavender MRT station

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s housing supply is set to increase as the authorities ready land plots in several areas for development, including two sites near the future Kampong Bugis residential precinct in Kallang.

On Friday, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) published six proposed amendments to its master plan that largely involved assigning plot ratios to sites previously set aside for residential developments that were subject to detailed planning.

Property analysts said the plots in the six areas will likely increase supply in both the private and public housing markets.

The sites proposed for high-density housing developments include an empty plot in Kallang about 300m from Kallang MRT station that is around 3.5ha – equivalent in size to about five football fields.

Now zoned partially as a white site – which allows for a mix of uses – as well as for commercial use, the site is being re-zoned to be primarily for housing at a plot ratio of 4.2. A park of about 0.3ha will also be added.

Property portal Mogul.sg’s chief research officer Nicholas Mak said some 1,300 homes can be built on the site, after factoring in infrastructure such as access roads and pavements.

URA said future residents can enjoy the site’s central location, proximity to amenities, as well as a future lifestyle hub that will be developed around Kallang Riverside.

Mr Mak said that the site could either be used for private or public housing, given there are both of such properties nearby.

Meanwhile, OrangeTee and Tie senior vice-president of research and analytics Christine Sun said a public housing development is more likely for the site and that it will probably fall under the Prime Location Public Housing (PLH) model if so.

She noted that there are currently many Housing Board developments in the vicinity around Geylang, and said the site’s proximity to the Singapore Sports Hub will be a draw for future residents.

About 1.3km away, a 0.7ha housing plot at the intersection of North Bridge Road and Crawford Street was assigned a plot ratio of 4.9 in a proposed amendment.

Ms Sun said that if the site is released for sale for a condominium development, apartments could fetch a high price as they would offer waterfront views.

But she and Mr Mak noted that there are several blocks of HDB flats nearby that are in their 40s, which may spur the insertion of a new Build-To-Order (BTO) project to rejuvenate the area.

Should this happen, the project will likely come under the PLH model, owing to the site’s central location – a 300m walk from Lavender MRT station, said Ms Sun.