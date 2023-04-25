Upskilling gives early childhood educator chance to help shape Singapore’s future generation

SINGAPORE - After completing her Diploma in Communication and Information Design 11 years ago, Ms Nur Afifah Rakif, then 22, realised she had picked the wrong career path.

Her love for children drove her to switch to the early childhood education sector. After she was accepted into a trainee teacher programme, she took up a second diploma – in early childhood.

The 33-year-old is now the deputy centre lead at NTUC First Campus.

When Ms Afifah started teaching, she needed some time to get used to her new environment.

“It was something to adapt to. One major change was that I’m dealing with children now instead of adults. I had to change my mindset and the way I approach people,” she said.

Even after finding her footing in her new career, she was keen to improve herself with new skills wherever possible.

She is currently taking a Bachelor in Early Childhood Education with Early Childhood Education Leadership under the Singapore University of Social Sciences’ (SUSS) Work-Study Degree programme. She is due to graduate later this year.

The programme, launched in 2017, has taken in 197 students, with 57 having graduated.

Ms Afifah’s determination to upskill herself was mentioned in Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s speech at the debate on the President’s Address in Parliament on April 17.

He said that education cannot just be confined to the first 25 years of our lives, and learning must be a continuous journey throughout the lifetime.

DPM Wong said Ms Afifah exemplifies the spirit of lifelong learning and the value of reskilling and upskilling in pursuing one’s passions.

Though working full-time while studying was tough, Ms Afifah pushed through.

She said that time management was something she had to initially figure out.