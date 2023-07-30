Upgraded training facility helps Police Coast Guard stay ahead of new threats

SINGAPORE – Barrelling through the water on board a third-generation patrol craft, members of the Police Coast Guard’s (PCG) elite Special Task Squadron (STS) zeroed in on a cargo vessel.

The mission, which saw STS officers rappelling onto the deck of the ship, was a demonstration of their vessel-boarding and search procedures at the newly revamped Boarding and Search Trainer (BST) at PCG’s Brani headquarters.

Speaking to the media on July 24, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mohammed Khaled Abdul Rahim, PCG’s deputy officer-in-charge of the training centre, said: “To stay ahead of evolving threats and challenges, the BST has been refurbished... to provide officers with realistic training in a controlled environment.”

A PCG spokesman said the new threats could involve technological developments such as the use of unmanned vessels for smuggling or other criminal purposes.

Built in 2006, the BST completed two years of major upgrading works in March 2022. Designed to resemble a cargo vessel, the facility has an indoor firing range, areas to practise methods of entry and tactical procedures, as well as a close-quarters battle area.

During a media tour of the facility on July 24, the officers simulated a hostage rescue in the close-quarters battle area by neutralising a rogue gunman. They had to tackle steep steps and a narrow corridor which replicate the space limitations in most vessels.

The live-firing area is mostly modular by design, allowing trainers to set it up differently for each training session, with improved ballistic protection allowing for the use of handguns, shotguns and rifles.