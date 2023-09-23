Upgraded town centre, enhanced connectivity part of rejuvenation plans for Ang Mo Kio

SINGAPORE – Residents in Ang Mo Kio can look forward to a revitalised town centre with new community spaces and enhanced connectivity, under the Remaking Our Heartland (ROH) plans for the town.

Based on feedback from a Housing Board survey and focus group discussions, the proposals for Ang Mo Kio will focus on revitalising the town and neighbourhood centres, creating new community spaces and bringing greenery closer to residents.

Mr Henry Kwek, adviser to Kebun Baru SMC Grassroots Organisations, announced these and other rejuvenation plans at the launch of the Ang Mo Kio ROH exhibition in AMK Hub on Saturday.

Upgrading town centre

The Ang Mo Kio Town Centre will undergo a facelift in two phases.

The first phase was announced by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in August 2022. It involves upgrading the pedestrian mall with a sheltered canopy to connect it to AMK Hub, new shaded seating around the pedestrian mall and more ramps within the Town Centre.

Carried out by the Ang Mo Kio Town Council (AMKTC), these works will be progressively completed from the second quarter of 2024. The second phase of the rejuvenation works is slated to be complete by 2027.

It includes a play corridor designed as a mini road circuit to add more buzz to the town centre. The open area beside Broadway Plaza will be developed as a community space with play elements such as intergenerational facilities.

New shop spaces will also be developed to complement existing commercial facilities within the town centre.

Connecting green spaces