Upgraded Ang Mo Kio CC offers new senior-focused programmes and workshops

SINGAPORE – A host of programmes to help residents thrive in their later years, along with workshops for all ages, were launched at the upgraded Ang Mo Kio Community Centre (CC) on Nov 30.

A major focus is the Thriving Seniors Initiative, which provides safety solutions for independent living, caregiver support, and active ageing programmes. As part of this, the CC will begin installing 80 fall detection systems in residents’ homes from January 2026.

The centre is also introducing adaptive sports to ensure seniors of all abilities remain active and socially connected. These include equipment and sports suited for frail seniors to help them improve and maintain agility, such as b occia – a precision ball sport adapted for players with limited mobility – and seated floorball.

Caregiving support will also be expanded, with a focus on caregiver well-being. The aim is to help caregivers understand the mental and physical challenges and provide them with support, said the CC. It will work with various social service agencies to conduct regular workshops covering topics such as caregiving challenges, coping strategies and mental health.

During the launch, about 1,200 Teck Ghee residents, mostly seniors, turned up to try activities such as a reminiscence card game, baking and sound bath therapy.

The upgrading from September 2024 to September 2025 included a fresh coat of paint for the whole centre, new lifts and upgraded cooling systems for the halls and rooms.

Among the revamped offerings is the Mind Games Interest Group, which brings together enthusiasts of chess, Scrabble, UNO and other strategy games to foster intergenerational bonding, said Ang Mo Kio CC. There are also workshops such as pottery and wine tasting.

“I hope that you will all make full use of the CC, enjoy the facilities, and stay well, stay fit,” said Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who is adviser to Ang Mo Kio GRC Grassroots Organisations. He spent about an hour touring the CC to learn about the new activities.

At one of the booths , DBS Foundation and the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) showcased their new Memory and Cognitive Health Community Programme.

DBS Foundation is committing $8.95 million to the four-year initiative, which aims to reach 11,500 seniors across Asia. It will s cale up reminiscence-based engagements and create an Asia Reminiscence Hub to connect facilitators and resources, as well as support long-term research.

Reminiscence activities – or guided sessions where seniors recall life experiences and share stories – have been shown to significantly boost mental and emotional well-being, said DBS Foundation and SUSS.

Research indicates that such activities can increase blood flow to the brain’s prefrontal cortex by up to 80 times compared with regular conversations, stimulating brain function, potentially slowing cognitive decline and reducing symptoms of depression, the partners added.

At the booth , seniors tried My Home, My Singapore, a card game featuring nostalgic local items that sparks memory-sharing.

Volunteer facilitator Lee Suan Tiang said she uses objects such as board games, traditional biscuits and snacks, as well as old coins and banknotes to jog seniors’ memory and get them talking.

At the booth, seniors tried My Home, My Singapore, a card game featuring nostalgic local items that sparks memory-sharing. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

These items “help to trigger happy memories… and once they get started, the conversation just flows”, said Ms Lee, who is in her early 60s and works in the transport industry.

One participant got emotional during a session when Ms Lee showed the group old banknotes, as they reminded her of a painful family spat. Ms Lee said: “We all sat down and listened. We let her finish… She just felt very relieved after that.”

Ms Lee had also facilitated a similar reminiscence session in a nursing home, where she noticed better social interaction among the seniors and greater confidence in speaking up, storytelling, recollection and mental stimulation.

There are plans to roll out the card game for seniors at Ang Mo Kio CC.

Ms Rina Lai, 70, was one of those who took part in the game. She said a picture of a cast iron jogged her memory. “As a young girl, I was very curious. I begged my mother to let me try. So she let me practise on the handkerchief, to iron the handkerchief, and open up (the iron) to put the charcoal inside,” said the retired receptionist.

Ms Lai added that she was very excited to play the game, just like the other seniors. “If you expose them to digital stuff, they are a bit ‘alien’. If you (show) them all these (old) things, it brings back memories,” she said.

“It makes me so happy, and I can meet so many people, and I can get along very well with my fellow members.”