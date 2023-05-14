Updated Protected Area and Protected Place signs will be implemented in the next 5 years from Monday

SINGAPORE – The designs of the Protected Area and Protected Place (PA/PP) signs have been updated and will be implemented over the next five years from Monday to May 14, 2028.

“During this transition period, members of the public may come across either the current or updated signs at PAs/PPs,” the police said on Sunday.

Sensitive installations such as military camps and immigration checkpoints are declared as PAs/PPs under the Infrastructure Protection Act (IPA).

PAs/PPS are installations which require entry, movement and conduct of people to be controlled for security reasons.

The current design of the PA/PP signs dates back to 1998.

The police said that it is timely to refresh the signs, and the updated signs will continue to act as a warning that force may be used against unauthorised persons.

Under the IPA, the authorities of PAs/PPs and their guards are given the power to protect their premises.

This includes power to remove persons and property, control entry and movement, conduct search of persons and property, and arrest and/or stop persons by force, including through the use of arms if necessary.

Hence, the authorities of PAs/PPs are required to display signs at the perimeter of the PAs/PPs to indicate their boundaries, and warn the public about the possible consequences of unauthorised entry into these premises.

Those who intrude into PAs/PPs may be referred to the police for investigations.