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Items banned at the NDP include weapons, protective and security gear, canned items, water bottles containing liquid, and drones.

SINGAPORE – The organisers of the 2026 National Day Parade (NDP) will now allow live streaming and professional cameras into the event’s venue, the National Stadium.

In updates on Instagram and Facebook on July 4, the official NDP account NDPeeps said it has adjusted the list of prohibited items allowed inside the Kallang site, which is hosting the event again after 10 years.

The 2026 parade is expected to attract about 42,000 people to the 55,000-capacity stadium.

“We’ve updated the guidelines,” the posts said. “Thanks to everyone who reached out with questions. We’ve adjusted the prohibited items list to make it easier to prepare for your visit.”

Professional cameras – originally listed as prohibited – were removed from the list, along with live streaming of the parade.

While organisers relented in allowing live streaming and pro cameras, the ban on gimbals, selfie sticks, tripods and monopods stays.

The original list of prohibited items was shared on the NDPeeps Facebook page on July 3 at 9.25pm .



It follows an advisory on the official NDP website issued on July 2 which cites conditions for entry into the National Stadium as:



1. No professional photo or video cameras allowed.

2. No selfie sticks, gimbals, tripods and monopods.

3. Live streaming of event is prohibited.



Checks by The Straits Times at 1pm on July 4 showed that the official website had yet to be updated.

The rules were announced as part of an overall safety alert. Other banned items include weapons, protective and security gear, canned items, water bottles containing liquid, and drones.

The ban on live streaming and professional cameras was called into question by landscape photographer Darren Soh in a Facebook post on the night of July 3.

“Wait a minute – since when are NDP attendees not allowed to bring professional grade photography equipment to the Parade?” Soh said in his post.

Under Soh’s post, another user, EuJin Goh, said: “We’re getting more and more ludicrous.”

Another user, Hester Tan , wondered if it was due to the National Stadium’s own rules.

Soh said the stadium bans “professional” equipment for its commercial events because it does not want people to resell images of stars like Taylor Swift or Ronaldo. But this, Soh added, is the NDP.

ST has contacted the Ministry of Defence for more information.