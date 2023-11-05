Upcoming NUS centre set to be heart of food research in Singapore

SINGAPORE – A new building at the National University of Singapore (NUS) could be the future heart of food research to find innovative ways of feeding the Republic sustainably, The Straits Times has learnt.

The building, which will likely be ready by 2026, is focused on innovation in agriculture, aquaculture and food science, and will provide opportunities for researchers to translate their research to real-world applications.

There will also be a strong focus on research in waste reduction to promote resource circularity at the centre.

Professor Thorsten Wohland, director of research governance and enablement at NUS, said: “Given the synergies between the different research fields, co-locating them in the same building could allow agricultural waste, for instance, to be repurposed for use in the aquaculture or food science sector.”

For example, fish offal could be converted to fertiliser, while excess plant materials not used for food production could become fish feed.

The building will also be home to the Singapore Food Agency’s (SFA) Seed Innovation Hub, which will determine, through breeding and screening, the type of seeds most suitable for urban farming and are resistant to disease and drought.

The new NUS centre will “look at the whole cycle of food production – from the selection of plant and aquaculture species, to their growth, processing, and storage, while taking into consideration food safety and consumer product development”, Prof Wohland said.

To ensure that the research work is suitable for Singapore’s urban environment, researchers will consider new engineering approaches that allow efficient growing, harvesting, preparation and storage of produce.

There will also be more opportunities to collaborate with industry players through NUS Enterprise, the university’s start-up arm, said Prof Wohland.

Associate Professor Christoph Winkler from NUS’ Department of Biological Sciences, who is overseeing the aquaculture segment of the new centre, told ST that the research in this field will complement current efforts at NUS’ Tropical Marine Science Institute (TMSI) on St John’s Island.

TMSI has direct access to various aquaculture species and infrastructure at SFA’s Marine Aquaculture Centre, allowing researchers to look at farming at scale and to focus on the interactions between the fish farms and the surrounding marine environment.

Aquaculture research at the new centre, on the other hand, will zero in on fish species at the cell and molecular level, such as fish genetics.