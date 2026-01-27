Upcoming Islamic college appoints steering committee, board of governors

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim speaking at the Singapore College of Islamic Studies' inaugural symposium on Jan 27.

SINGAPORE – To stay effective in a changing world, Singapore’s Islamic education system must look at new ways to equip future asatizah, or religious teachers, with not only religious knowledge but also the skills to engage with contemporary issues.

This approach will build a Malay/Muslim community that can practise Islam confidently while contributing positively to society, said Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim on Jan 27.

Towards this end, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) is establishing the upcoming Singapore College of Islamic Studies (SCIS) to develop religious leaders who have the capability to serve the local Muslim community within the Republic’s multicultural context, said Associate Professor Faishal.

Speaking at SCIS’ inaugural symposium, he also announced the setting up of the college’s board of governors, which will be chaired by Mr Abdullah Tarmugi, who was the minister-in-charge of Muslim affairs from 1993 to 2002.

The college’s steering committee will be led by the Mufti of Singapore, Dr Nazirudin Mohd Nasir.

The two bodies will comprise community representatives such as senior asatizah, curriculum developers and industry experts, who will contribute expertise and provide academic guidance to shape SCIS.

Apart from the Mufti and Mr Abdullah, others on the board and committee include former Mendaki chief executive Zuraidah Abdullah and Professor Robbie Goh, provost of the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS), which will be collaborating with SCIS on the new college’s degree programme.

In December 2025, SCIS inked an agreement with SUSS to apply an interdisciplinary approach in the college, which will integrate instruction in Islamic studies with the social sciences and humanities.

Besides better preparing graduates to address modern socio-religious challenges, the approach will allow them to pursue careers in adjacent sectors like social work, Prof Faishal said.

Speaking to the media at the event, Dr Nazirudin said one of the purposes of the college is to train the next generation of religious teachers, and for them to work with other communities to strengthen Singapore’s social cohesion and for the common good of society. That means students must have access to training that takes into account the different perspectives and dimensions of the complex challenges Singapore faces as a society, he said.

It is important to offer a curriculum that grounds the students in Islamic sciences and also prepares them for the modern world, he added.

Mufti of Singapore Dr Nazirudin Mohd Nasir speaking at the symposium on Jan 27. PHOTO: BERITA HARIAN

The Mufti said a multifaceted response is needed for many of the current challenges the world faces today as a result of climate change, biomedical advancements and the rapid development of artificial intelligence.

The college must teach students to look at these challenges with a broader mindset so that they can offer solutions that are effective and can help the community progress both in their socio-religious life and as members of the larger society, he said.

Speaking at the symposium, Singapore Management University president Lily Kong said the establishment of SCIS and its research programme in the Study of Muslim Communities of Success is significant.

The research programme at the upcoming college aims to develop contextualised knowledge on socio-religious issues that are typical for Muslim communities living in secular states and advanced economies.

Professor Kong, who is on SCIS’ advisory panel, said it reflects good ambition that Islamic studies can contribute meaningfully not just to scholarly debates, but also to society and the lived realities of communities.

Singapore Management University president Lily Kong speaking at the symposium on Jan 27. PHOTO: BERITA HARIAN

She said that universities should not operate in isolation from society, especially when they may be publicly funded and scrutinised.

“With (public funding) comes an expectation that some of the research that takes place, at least, should matter tangibly to society,” she added.

In reply to a question from an audience member on whether Singapore’s madrasahs are prepared to support students who are aiming to enter the college, MUIS deputy chief executive Khairul Anwar said once SCIS firms up its curriculum and entrance requirements, the steering committee will look at how it can “backward integrate” changes into the madrasah system to ensure it is prepared to support students.

The same audience member also asked if the inter-disciplinary approach may be too ambitious for an undergraduate programme.

To this, SUSS president Tan Tai Yong urged the community to not underestimate the capabilities of Singapore’s young people.

Some may wonder if they are ready for something new like this, he said, but with a good programme and good teachers, people will adapt.

“It’s a fear of the unknown... but sometimes you have to try, and then make it work and be prepared to evolve,” he added.

Madrasah Alsagoff Al-Arabiah student Fathimatuzzahra Fadhlur Rahman, who attended the symposium, said she looks forward to the multidisciplinary approach that will be offered at SCIS as it will help nurture graduates to better apply their knowledge in society.

The different skills will also be valuable to those who wish to work closely with the Muslim community, she added.

The 18-year-old said that having social workers who are strongly rooted in Islamic education would make it easier to help those in the community who may be looking for guidance.