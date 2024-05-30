Up to one million motorists to receive free Nets motoring card

SINGAPORE – Up to one million motorists are expected to receive a complimentary Nets Motoring Card when they install their on-board unit (OBU), said the payment firm on May 30.

The installation of the new OBUs began in fleet vehicles, including buses, in November 2023, and new vehicles registered from May 1 will be pre-fitted with the equipment.

In a media statement, Nets said that the Land Transport Authority (LTA) will be distributing the card to motorists who have installed or will be installing the OBU for both new and existing vehicles.

The stored-value card is compatible with the new vehicle OBU and able to facilitate payment of the Electronic Road Pricing system (ERP 2.0) charges, Nets added.

Nets said that the card does not come with stored value but is worth around $5.

The card is accepted at all carparks in Singapore.

Motorists who have installed the OBU before May 1 will receive their card by post from mid-June 2024.

Others who install their OBU from May 1 to June 30 will receive their card by post within five weeks from the date of the OBU installation.

Motorists who install the OBU from July 1 will receive their card at the point of installation.

If people need assistance, they can can contact LTA Call Assist Service on 6377-2255.

On-board units for a satellite-based ERP system are being installed in vehicles in phases from Nov 1, 2023, and the exercise is expected to be concluded by the end of 2025.

Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat said about 2 per cent, or 18,000 vehicles, of almost one million vehicles in Singapore have been fitted with OBUs since August 2023, with around 11,000 of them being fleet vehicles such as buses and company-registered vehicles.