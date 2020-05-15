Up to $25k funding to co-produce engaging video content with SPH

Local media and production companies could receive funding of up to $25,000 if they answer a call by Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) to co-produce engaging video content for its audience.

In a media statement yesterday, SPH said the call for proposals comes in partnership with the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and falls under IMDA's $8 million Public Service Content Fund.

The fund was launched on April 14 to protect jobs in the media industry by encouraging more production projects and supporting media professionals and freelancers over the Covid-19 outbreak period.

Starting today and until June 5, firms can send in proposals for videos that are at least 10 minutes long and do not exceed the PG-13 classification in accordance with the content code for over-the-top, video-on-demand and niche services.

The companies must be Singapore-registered, media or production companies with a proven track record in local content production over the last three years and adopters of the Tripartite Standard on the Procurement of Services from Media Freelancers.

"Media companies and talent can take advantage of the circuit breaker period to start planning, conceptualising and submitting their proposals to be ready for production work when Covid-19 restrictions are lifted," IMDA said on April 14.

For more information about the creative briefs, funding criteria and submission forms, companies can visit cfp.sph.com.sg