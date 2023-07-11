UOB to close Myanmar Airways International’s bank accounts by Aug 15

SINGAPORE – United Overseas Bank (UOB) will close all the five accounts of Myanmar Airways International’s (MAI) with the bank by Aug 15, despite appeals by the airline to keep them open.

This was revealed in a letter signed off by MAI chief executive Saravanan Ramasamy and sent to business partners.

A copy of the letter, seen by The Straits Times, included correspondence from UOB dated June 26, in which the bank proposed a timeline “to allow a smooth transition and minimise disruption”.

It said that by July 1, no cash or cheque deposits will be allowed into MAI’s accounts with the bank, with the airline to stop using the bank for outward transactions by July 21.

All inward transactions will also be rejected by the latter deadline, save for those made from the International Air Transport Association.

By Aug 15, the five bank accounts that MAI holds with UOB will be cancelled, with any remaining balances to be remitted when the accounts are closed.

The bank also asked for a list of upcoming transactions into the accounts, as well as supporting documents to “indicate the type of goods being transported through MAI’s cargos”, citing examples such as cargo manifests and security declarations.

In the meantime, UOB said it will step up monitoring of the airline’s accounts, adding that there will be delays in the processing of payments and collections, although no reasons were given behind the closure of the accounts in the document.

To reassure its partners, MAI said it was making alternative arrangements, including opening accounts with DBS, among other banks.

The move by UOB comes two months after the release of a United Nations report which detailed how the Myanmar military imported at least US$1 billion (S$1.34 billion) in arms and raw materials to manufacture weapons since the February 2021 coup.

Compiled by UN Special Rapporteur Tom Andrews, the 56-page report said Singaporean banks have been “used extensively by arms dealers”, with three Singapore banks, including UOB, suspected of holding “substantial reserves” of Myanmar.

It said that Singapore should “provide clear guidance to banks in their jurisdictions on the need for enhanced due diligence on all transactions involving Myanmar”.

Following the report’s publication on May 17, a Monetary Authority of Singapore spokesman said in response to media queries that banks have been exercising greater due diligence on all transactions that involve Myanmar entities and individuals which present higher risk.

The regulator added that the banks are alert to the risk of shell companies and concealed networks of related entities being used to obscure links to the Myanmar military, and have deployed measures such as data analytics to detect any ties.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said in a written parliamentary reply on July 3 that the Republic has not imposed a general trade ban on Myanmar, but remains committed to preventing the sale of items that have potential military applications.

Dr Balakrishnan added that 47 entities were initially flagged, followed by 91 others. Of those flagged, nine are no longer registered with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority, and thus unable to carry on business or operate as legal entities here.

He said that most of the initial 47 no longer have business facilities with Singapore banks either.

The Irrawaddy news outlet, which is published by Myanmar journalists exiled in Thailand, and reported on UOB’s move on Monday, claimed in its report that MAI has ties to the ruling junta.

The airline is listed as part of the 24 Hour Group of Companies, run by Mr U Aung Aung Zaw, whom the outlet identified as a collaborator of the regime.

It claimed that MAI and the Myanmar Air Force share aircraft, while the junta’s senior leadership uses the airline for international travel.

ST has contacted UOB, DBS, MAI and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for more information.