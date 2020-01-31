UOB raises $1.8m for local charities

More than $1.8 million was raised for local charities, including The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund, by United Overseas Bank (UOB) Group Commercial Banking and more than 800 of its clients at an annual Chinese New Year fund-raiser held at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore, on Wednesday night. Other beneficiaries included the Central Singapore Community Development Council, The Business Times Budding Artists Fund, and Very Special Arts. The fund-raiser included a silent auction of a painting titled Spring, by artist Tan Rui Rong, who was the winner of the silver award in the 2013 UOB Painting of the Year Singapore competition. The painting features blooming orchids and sprouting seedlings that symbolise bountiful blessings, and it had its finishing touches made by the deputy chairman and chief executive officer of UOB, Mr Wee Ee Cheong (third from left). The winning bid of $103,000 was made by Mr Karsono Kwee (right), executive chairman of Eurokars Group. UOB Group Commercial Banking kicked off its Chinese New Year fund-raising series of activities earlier this month through an art jamming session for clients and 20 children from disadvantaged backgrounds, followed by an early reunion dinner for underprivileged families and senior citizens. The bank matched its clients' donations dollar for dollar, up to $250,000.