UOB raises $1.65m for healthcare workers, vulnerable communities

United Overseas Bank (UOB) raised more than $1.65 million from staff and customers last month for a fund that aims to help front-line healthcare workers and vulnerable communities in 18 places tide over the pandemic.

The UOB Heartbeat Covid-19 Relief Fund, an initiative under UOB's #UnitedForYou Covid-19 Relief Programme, will help 31 beneficiaries in places such as Brunei, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia and Singapore.

In Singapore, the funds raised will support two initiatives: The Community Foundation of Singapore's Sayang Sayang Fund - Healthcare Face Shields Project, and Food from the Heart's School Goodie Bag Programme.

Under these programmes, UOB will provide funds to produce 500,000 3D-printed face shields for front-line healthcare workers at Tan Tock Seng Hospital and the National Centre for Infectious Diseases, and also help provide essential food supplies to nearly 900 families from disadvantaged backgrounds with school-going children for a year.

Ms Catherine Loh, chief executive of the Community Foundation of Singapore, said: "The current protective equipment, such as goggles used by healthcare professionals during this pandemic, is not designed for prolonged use and many experience discomfort over the course of their work shifts."

"We are grateful for UOB's donation, which will enable us to increase and to accelerate the production of face shields that are designed to make it safer and more comfortable for our front-line healthcare professionals as they continue to combat the spread of Covid-19," she added.

UOB deputy chairman and chief executive Wee Ee Cheong said: "In times of crises, our community is never stronger than when we unite to care for those among us who may need a helping hand."