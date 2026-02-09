UOB extends opening hours, goes appointment-only for gold purchases at main branch counters

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

From Feb 13, gold counters at UOB’s main branch in Raffles Place will stay open for 1½ hours longer on weekdays, from 9.30am to 6pm, excluding public holidays.

SINGAPORE – UOB customers who wish to buy or convert their holdings into physical gold at the bank’s main branch will have a larger window of time to do so from Feb 13.

They will also have to make an appointment for these services, said UOB in a statement on Feb 9, amid a recent surge in demand for physical gold.

From Feb 13, gold counters at UOB’s main branch in Raffles Place will stay open for 1½ hours longer on weekdays, from 9.3 0am to 6pm, excluding public holidays. The counters currently close at 4.30pm.

Those who wish to buy physical gold or convert their Gold Savings Account holdings into physical gold must make an appointment ahead of time. The bank will no longer accept walk-in gold purchases or conversions from Feb 13.

Customers can book their appointments via UOB’s website from 6pm on Feb 12.

“With this measure, wait times should be reduced and customers can be served at the timing of their reservation,” said UOB.

Customers who wish to sell gold back to UOB can continue to do so at the gold counters without an appointment from 9.30am to 4.30p m on weekdays, excluding public holidays.

Customers who buy physical gold online will be able to collect their purchases from the next working day and up to 10 working days after their purchase. From F eb 13 , these online purchases can be collected via a pre-booked appointment.

UOB is the only local bank here that offers the sale and purchase of physical gold bars and bullion coins .

It reminded customers to check on the availability of gold products on its website before making a purchase.

Customers can also consider UOB’s Gold Savings Account, which allows them to trade gold digitally, with the option to convert their holdings into physical gold later, said the bank.