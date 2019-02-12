UOB annual CNY dinner raises over $1.6 million

SINGAPORE - More than $1.6 million was raised by United Overseas Bank (UOB) Group Commercial Banking at an annual fundraising dinner on Tuesday night (Feb 12) involving more than 800 business owners from across the region.

Together with clients and colleagues, UOB ushered in the Year of the Pig with an evening of festive fun and generous giving at the Chinese New Year dinner held at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore.

Mr Wee Ee Cheong, deputy chairman and chief executive of UOB, kicked-off the night's fundraising activities with a silent auction of a specially-commissioned art piece.

The artwork, entitled "Everlasting Abundance", consisted of a series of three watercolour paintings featuring a total of nine goldfish to represent wealth, prosperity and longevity.

The paintings were done by Mr Aaron Gan, the UOB Painting of the Year Singapore gold award winner in the established category in 2015.

Mr Wee added the finishing touches.

Throughout the event, guests could pledge donations - which UOB matched dollar for dollar up to $250,000 - to the fundraising campaign through a specially-designed mobile app.

The beneficiaries of UOB's fundraising efforts this year are the Central Singapore Community Development Council, The Business Times Budding Artists Fund, The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund and The Red Pencil Singapore.