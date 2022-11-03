Unsung heroes of Covid-19 research frontier commended for contributions to pandemic response

SINGAPORE - Scientists and researchers played critical roles not just in treating patients amid the Covid-19 outbreak but also in determining policies.

Speaking at the launch of the Programme for Research in Epidemic Preparedness and Response (Prepare), which will pull together pandemic experts from various fields to respond to future infectious disease outbreaks, Minister of Health Ong Ye Kung reflected on the role of research and science.

“Our years of investment in biomedical research, and our cumulation of experts across diverse fields, have paid off during the Covid-19 pandemic crisis. Without that reservoir of capabilities and talent that was built up over the years, we would not have been able to respond to the pandemic as effectively as we have,” he said.

He added that the Covid-19 experience has enhanced Singapore’s preparedness against future disease outbreaks, with Prepare being one of the spearheads of future initiatives.

At the event, Mr Ong lauded the achievements of a number of scientists, including Professor Wang Linfa from Duke-NUS Medical School. The world-renowned coronavirus expert and his team managed to isolate the Sars-CoV-2 virus within days of the first Covid-19 case.

Mr Ong said Prof Wang, who leads Prepare, laid the foundation for subsequent Covid-19 research, and provided important insights to help the Ministry of Health (MOH) formulate and adjust policies throughout the pandemic.

He also led a team of scientists from the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID), Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*Star) and global biotech company GenScript to develop the first Sars-CoV-2 serology test, cPass. This portable test is easily able to test for antibodies, indicating the presence of the virus, without the need for special containment facilities.

The other scientists named are:

Dr Sidney Yee, from the Diagnostics Development Hub; Dr Masafumi Inoue, from the Experimental Drug Development Centre at A*Star; Dr Sebastian Maurer-Stroh from A*Star’s Bioinformatics Institute, Dr Timothy Barkham from Tan Tock Seng Hospital, and Ms Wong Woei Jiuang and Dr Rama Sethuraman from the Health Sciences Authority

They invented one of the world’s first Covid-19 diagnostics tests, Fortitude Kit, on Feb 7, 2020, developing it within three weeks of the publication of the Sars-CoV-2 genomic sequence. To date, more than seven million Fortitude Kits have been produced, and shipped to over 45 countries worldwide.

Professor Lim Keng Hui, Professor Loh Xian Jun, Dr Kang Chang Wei and Dr Ivan Tan from A*Star

They used modelling techniques to understand flight trajectories of droplets spread. Their work aided public sector agencies and event providers in adopting effective safe management measures in public locations and on public transport.