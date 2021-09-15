Unpaid Bukit Timah CC vaccination centre Covid-19 workers to receive owed salaries

SINGAPORE - After being owed salaries for almost three months, several Covid-19 vaccinators and nurses at the Bukit Timah Community Club Vaccination centre will be paid for their services, but not by their employer.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday morning (Sept 15), NTUC Secretary-General Ng Chee Meng condemned the "errant" employer of the vaccinators for causing payment issues, adding that Parkway Shenton - which runs the vaccination centre - will be providing a "goodwill payment" to 15 workers who came forward to file their claims.

This is despite Parkway Shenton's payment to the subcontractor, said Mr Ng.

The Straits Times understands that action will be taken against the Singapore Ambulance Association (SAA), which was subcontracted the work at the vaccination centre.

In July, ST spoke to eight affected workers who were allegedly owed between $1,300 and more than $4,500.

Many of those unpaid are students, noted Mr Ng.

For four of them, this had been their first part-time job after serving as medics during national service.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management (TADM) told ST then that they were investigating the companies involved.

Giving an update, Mr Ng said that Parkway Shenton chief executive Edmund Kwok, together with staff from NTUC and MOM, had met some of the affected workers and committed to pay what is owed to them soon.

"Our young workers have rights too, we urge others who are affected to come forward and approach TADM @ NTUC or MOM, or NTUC's Young NTUC if they need assistance on employment-related matters," said Mr Ng.

"My staff also informed me that the affected workers were visibly grateful and relieved for the help rendered and repeatedly expressed gratitude as they can finally receive the owed payment," he added.

"I hear some of them have signed up as NTUC members (including our junior membership arm) too!"

Meanwhile, Mr Ng said that MOM, NTUC and Parkway Shenton will pursue all means against SAA, which has "clearly not done right by these workers".

According to the Community Justice and Tribunals System, two claims have also been filed against SAA for non-payment in the Small Claims Tribunal.

While one money order has been granted, ST understands that payment has yet to be made despite SAA being legally required to do so by Aug 23.