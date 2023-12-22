Unmarked police car lands in drain after accident in Balestier; two taken to hospital

SINGAPORE - Two people were taken to the hospital after an accident between an unmarked police car and a motorcycle in Balestier on Dec 20.

Photos and videos online show a white car that had crashed through the fencing on the pavement and landed in a drain, with the Whampoa Makan Place in the background.

An unmarked police car does not have the usual markings commonly seen on police vehicles, such as chevrons and police wording.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police said they were alerted to the accident at about 5pm on Dec 20 at 90 Whampoa Drive.

Two female car passengers, aged 21 and 66, were conscious when taken to the hospital, while the 63-year-old driver is assisting with ongoing investigations, said the police.

They added that a 36-year-old motorcyclist had suffered minor injuries, but refused to be taken to the hospital.

The Straits Times has contacted the Singapore Civil Defence Force for more information.