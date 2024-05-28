Unlimited sea access, affordable housing among S’poreans’ wishes for upcoming Long Island

SINGAPORE – Continued unlimited access to the sea, affordable housing and educational opportunities centred on coastal habitats are among the ideas and suggestions that Singaporeans have given at engagements on the Long Island reclamation project to be developed off East Coast.

Since the start of 2024, public agencies have held engagement sessions on plans for the project, which will help to meet several needs, such as coastal protection, flood resilience and boosting Singapore’s freshwater supply.

Technical studies, including environmental impact assessments, engineering studies and soil investigation works, will begin later in 2024 and last about five years, ahead of the development of the project, which is slated to yield about 800ha of land.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) said that between November 2023 and May 2024, agencies received more than 500 submissions via online public feedback channels, such as the URA website and by e-mail.

In addition, six engagement sessions have been held as at mid-May, involving East Coast residents and businesses, East Coast Park users, nature groups, sports and recreational groups, as well as members of the public.

National Development Minister Desmond Lee on May 14 hosted the sixth such engagement, which was the first to be opened to the public.

Temasek Junior College student Justin Goh, 18, was among the 60 participants at the session held at The URA Centre in Maxwell Road.

He said that among the ideas he raised was how to develop or reclaim Long Island – current conceptual plans show that it will comprise three land tracts – in a manner that is environmentally sustainable.

Citing studies that used ash mined from Semakau Landfill for Tuas Port’s reclamation, Mr Goh suggested that a similar approach be taken for Long Island, to minimise the environmental impact from the extraction of sand – the conventional fill used in reclamation.

Mr Goh also suggested that coastal habitats, such as tide pools, brackish water and mangrove habitats could be formed on the new island, which could give future users direct contact with nature, and serve educational purposes.

Echoing Mr Goh’s sentiments was Ms Izavel Lee, who represented environmental group LepakInSG at the May 14 engagement.

She was primarily concerned about Long Island’s impact on biodiversity – especially during its construction phase – and hopes that the environmental studies would thoroughly document and suggest mitigating measures to protect marine life, such as seagrass patches and corals near Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal.

Besides minimising species loss, Ms Lee hopes the authorities will look into designing Long Island such that marine life can return and recover in the area over time, after the new land is established.

URA said that through the upcoming technical studies, agencies will explore combining engineering and nature-based solutions to develop innovative designs that will “better integrate coastal protection measures with land reclamation”.

Mr Goh said other attendees at the May 14 engagement raised issues such as accessibility between Long Island and the mainland, as well as between the island’s land tracts.