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RWS declined to share details of the man's current condition “out of respect for the performer and his family’s privacy”.

SINGAPORE – A performer for a show at Universal Studios Singapore (USS) in Sentosa was taken to hospital after he suffered a “medical emergency” during a training session on May 19 .

The man’s fellow performers noticed that he was in distress and provided assistance immediately, said a Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) spokesperson in a media reply on May 22 . The USS theme park is within the integrated resort.

He was taken to Singapore General Hospital by the Singapore Civil Defence Force. SCDF said it received a call for assistance at about 10.35am that day at 30 Sentosa Gateway , which is the address for USS.

RWS did not disclose the nature of the man’s medical emergency, and declined to share details of his current condition “out of respect for the performer and his family’s privacy”.

The spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with the performer and his family during this difficult time.”

In its media reply, RWS said the man is engaged by an appointed vendor for WaterWorld, an attraction in USS that is temporarily closed until Dec 31, 2026 .

According to RWS’ website, the WaterWorld attraction is based on the 1995 movie of the same name, and has “a tidal wave of death-defying stunts, along with thrills and spills from real explosions of fire and water”.

The RWS spokesperson said that safety is its priority, adding that training is conducted with safety protocols in place.

RWS is reviewing the circumstances of the incident together with the performer’s employer, the spokesperson said.