USS WaterWorld performer dies days after ‘medical emergency’ while training

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RWS said the man is engaged by an appointed vendor for WaterWorld, an attraction in USS that is temporarily closed.

SINGAPORE – A performer for a show at Universal Studios Singapore (USS) in Sentosa has died, Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) said on May 26.

RWS executive vice-president of attractions and destination experience Lena Lee said in a media statement: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of a WaterWorld performer and send our condolences to the family, our show vendor and his fellow performers during this very difficult time.”



The man was taken to hospital after he suffered a “medical emergency” during a training session on May 19.



RWS did not provide any details about the individual, when he died, or the nature of the medical emergency in its statement on May 26.

The man’s fellow performers had noticed that he was in distress and provided assistance immediately, said a Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) spokesperson in a media reply on May 22. The USS theme park is within the integrated resort.

He was taken to Singapore General Hospital by the Singapore Civil Defence Force. SCDF said it received a call for assistance at about 10.35am that day at 30 Sentosa Gateway, which is the address for USS.

In its media reply on May 22, RWS said the man was engaged by an appointed vendor for WaterWorld, an attraction in USS that is temporarily closed until Dec 31, 2026.

It added: “Safety is our priority. Training is conducted with safety protocols in place, and we are reviewing the circumstances of the incident together with the performer’s employer.”

According to RWS’ website, the WaterWorld attraction is based on the 1995 movie of the same name, and has “a tidal wave of death-defying stunts, along with thrills and spills from real explosions of fire and water”.