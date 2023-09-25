Universal screening of pregnant women at KKH picks up 8 per cent with antenatal depression

She gave birth to her son, Nuri Chiharu Jinnai, in November 2022. Ms Nurdiana continues to go for regular therapy sessions at KKH as she finds the sessions help her navigate motherhood.

To better support pregnant women’s mental health, KKH implemented the Psychological Resilience in Antenatal Management (Pram), a universal antenatal depression screening programme for pregnant women receiving obstetric outpatient care at the hospital in December 2022.

Since then, over 1,300 patients have undergone Pram screening, and over 8 per cent were found to have significant depressive symptoms, said Dr Chua Tze Ern, head and senior consultant of the women’s mental wellness service at KKH’s department of psychological medicine.

Under the programme, screening is conducted during an obstetric check-up in the second trimester, making the process convenient for the patient.

“Screening is conducted during the second trimester as it is a period of relative stability during pregnancy,” said Dr Chua.

“The first trimester may be complicated by events such as miscarriage or elective terminations, while the third trimester is generally a very busy time for expectant women as they make their final preparations for the baby’s arrival. In contrast, most women feel physically well during the second trimester, and it also allows time for intervention to take place prior to the baby’s arrival.”

Screening is done using the Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale (EPDS) questionnaire, which measures symptoms of depression such as feelings of sadness, anxiety, being overwhelmed, inability to sleep and thoughts of self-harm.

The EPDS questionnaire is then scored. Patients with higher scores, indicating probable depression, are offered a psychiatric appointment, with individualised care as indicated. Those with borderline-high scores, indicating possible depression, are offered support and triaging by a clinical counsellor via phone.

Dr Chua said antenatal depression, if left untreated, is a major risk factor for postnatal depression, and the condition can also affect the foetus in many ways.

“An expectant woman suffering from clinical depression may not rest or eat properly, and may find it difficult to consistently attend antenatal classes. Some mothers may turn to unhealthy means of coping, such as smoking, drinking or substance abuse in order to cope with their emotional load, and this can have further implications on their health, well-being and relationships,” she said.

“Furthermore, antenatal depression often impairs a mother’s ability to form an attachment with their unborn child, which can affect her ability to prepare herself emotionally for motherhood. Antenatal depression has also been shown to be associated with increased risks of impaired foetal growth, altered foetal response to stress, and premature labour.”