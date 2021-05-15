Unique design features in upcoming stations on Thomson-East Coast Line

The six Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) stage two MRT stations, from Springleaf to Caldecott, have each been carefully designed with unique features.

Yesterday, outgoing Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung, who takes on the health portfolio from today, gave a sneak peek in a Facebook post of the six stations that are due to open in the third quarter of this year.

A photograph he attached of Mayflower station shows a bird sculpture perched above an exit sign. These are scattered throughout the station, inspired by the bird-watching community in the Kebun Baru area, Mr Ong said.

Springleaf station has an art piece featuring a sprawling tree of memories over its lift chute, including a reference to the famous Ampang yong tau foo dish.

Caldecott station has a unique X architectural feature.

The other three stations on the TEL stage two are Lentor, Bright Hill and Upper Thomson.