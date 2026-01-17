Union urges public from shaming individuals after incident between passenger, SBS Transit bus captain

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The National Transport Workers’ Union it acknowledged that the incident, which involved an SBS Transit bus captain, “had caused distress to the commuter and her children”.

SINGAPORE – The National Transport Workers’ Union (NTWU) is urging the public to refrain from harassing individuals involved in a Jan 12 incident that went viral after a recording was posted on social media.



In a statement on Jan 17 , which was also posted on Facebook , it acknowledged that the incident, which involved an SBS Transit bus captain, “had caused distress to the commuter and her children”.



“We understand that a remark was made in the incident that was inappropriate and offensive,” the union added.

The incident was recounted in a TikTok post on the same day by the passenger, Ms Athirah Khairwan. It has since garnered over 137,000 views, and almost 10,000 likes.



In the video, she says the doors on bus service 145 had closed suddenly on her children, who were seated in a double stroller, while the family were boarding the vehicle.

She adds that w hen she was alighting, the bus stopped at a distance from the kerb , causing her difficulties.

This prompts her to approach the bus captain, whom she alleges was uncooperative.

“I was really, really angry to the point that I shouted at him,” she says, adding that he responded by saying: “ Your husband never give you (sic) last night, that’s why you very angry.”

She then urges SBS Transit to look into the incident.

In its statement , the NTWU said that SBS Transit had looked into the matter and reviewed CCTV footage, including the full verbal exchange between the pair.

“With the incident posted online, we urge the public to refrain from shaming or doxxing, as this causes distress,” it said, noting that in Singapore’s public transport system, there are channels available for commuters to seek recourse.



“Going on social media will cause more distress, be it for commuters or public transport workers, and is always regrettable,” it said, adding that the transport operator is providing the bus captain with mental health counselling.

“Many of our transport workers are themselves parents too, and online negativity affects them and their families,” it added.

SBS Transit spokeswoman Grace Wu told AsiaOne that it has looked into the incident, and empathises with the passenger.

She said: “Our bus captain could have done better. He should have exercised better judgment by parking his bus closer to the kerb at the interchange berth to enable easier alighting for her with the stroller.

“There is also no excuse for his choice of words used which is unbecoming of a bus captain.”

The Straits Times has reached out to SBS Transit and the passenger for more information.