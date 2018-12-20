Union members and families enjoy day at the Gardens

It's a dome full of flora and festive cheer. Amid the colourful Christmas decorations and displays, National Trades Union Congress secretary-general Ng Chee Meng (in red shirt) spent yesterday morning with 350 less affluent union members and their families at the Flower Dome of the Gardens by the Bay.

They took in the sights and smells of the yuletide season at the event organised by the NTUC. Mr Ng said in his speech that attractions such as Gardens by the Bay, which receives about one million visitors each month, boost Singapore's tourism revenue and contribute to the economy so that the country has resources to pursue its interests, such as in national security.

