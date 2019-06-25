Union Gas to monitor impact of disruption after fire at LPG facility

Major liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) company Union Gas Holdings said yesterday that it would be assessing and "monitoring the impact of disruption" to its supply of LPG cylinders.

The issue of possible disruptions to its gas supplies comes after a massive industrial fire at a facility of one of Union's suppliers last Friday evening.

The fire involved hundreds of highly flammable LPG cylinders, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said, the largest number the force has seen in a fire. One person died and two others were injured in the inferno, which the SCDF described as raging and intense.

The Straits Times reported last Friday that the fire spread rapidly across the facility, about the size of two football fields, triggering loud explosions. It took around 120 firefighters more than two hours to bring the blaze under control and ensure that it did not spread to larger LPG storage tanks nearby.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Union's retail LPG business services more than 140,000 households, making it a major provider of bottled LPG to homes in Singapore.

The company said in a filing yesterday morning that it will update shareholders on any material impact, operationally or financially, to the group as a result of the accident.

Shares of the company closed 1 cent up at 24.5 cents yesterday.

The fire occurred at the bottling and storage facility of supplier Summit Gas Systems in Jalan Buroh, in the Jurong industrial area.

Operations at the Summit facility have been suspended and moved to Semgas Supply's bottling and storage facility, Union Gas said yesterday.

Union Gas said that its management has been in discussion with Summit, and it will work with both Summit and Semgas Supply to ensure there is minimum disruption to the supply of cylinders.

When contacted, Union Gas declined to comment further on whether there would be actual disruptions to the LPG supply locally this week.

Several customers across Singapore told ST that they did not experience disruptions in LPG deliveries.

Mr Jason Lim, 36, told ST that Union informed him gas deliveries are going on as scheduled, when he called to confirm his household's gas delivery this week.

"I was worried that if hundreds of cylinders caught fire, there wouldn't be enough gas for my family of five to get by. We cook every day, so it would be a huge inconvenience if that happened," said Mr Lim, an executive at an insurance company.

He added that the customer representative assured him that gas supplies to his flat in Jurong are likely to go on as planned.