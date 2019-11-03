Unilateralism will cause more uncertainty in 2020: Expert

SINGAPORE - The year 2020 presents a confusing picture on the international trade front.

Regional trade initiatives are likely to make headway but unilateralism and protectionism will advance as well.

And fragmentation in the fields of technology, trade and investments will mean inefficiencies, slow growth and inadequate job creation.

These are the views of Ms Arancha Gonzalez, United Nations assistant secretary-general and executive director of the Geneva-based International Trade Centre (ITC), a body that supports the globalisation of small- and medium-sized enterprises.

She shared them in an e-mail-based interview with The Straits Times ahead of her participation in the upcoming Asia House Global Trade Dialogue, to be held at the Mandarin Oriental, Singapore on Thursday (Nov 7).

The dialogue, which is being held for the second time in Singapore, brings together leading figures from the government, business, academia and the media for the next round of discussions on continuing trade tensions and its implications.

Mr S. Iswaran, Minister for Communications and Information and Minister in-charge of Trade Relations, will deliver the keynote address.

He will also take part in a dialogue with Asia House Chief Executive Michael Lawrence and share Singapore's response to trade-related disruptions even as the Republic secures a digital future for its businesses and people.

Ms Gonzalez believes that trade initiatives, such as the Trans Pacific Partnership - known as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership in some Asian countries - Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, the EU-Mercosur deal, and the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement will continue to advance.

And China's Belt and Road Initiative will continue to open more trade and investment opportunities.

"But what we also know is that the current trajectory of unilateralism and protectionism will generate more uncertainty and this in turn will take a toll on trade and investment, on business confidence and ultimately on growth, as we are seeing in 2019," she told ST.

The downturn will affect several people - from farmers in the US to investors in China and SMEs connected to regional production networks, and consumers, she said.

But her biggest concern remains the fragmentation that could even lead to increased risks of geopolitical tensions.

The Asia House dialogue comes at a crucial juncture, with trade observers waiting to see if the US and China will sign the first phase of a trade pact to end the 16-month rift between the two countries that has caused disruptions to supply chains and roiled markets.

The Straits Times is a media partner for the forum.

Mr Warren Fernandez, editor-in-chief of The Straits Times and Singapore Press Holdings' English, Malay, Tamil Media Group, said: "ST has been covering Asia for decades, serving audiences in the region and beyond, and we are delighted to partner with Asia House to bring our brand of objective, insider insights on Asia to a wider audience, through its events and platforms.

"At a time when global trade issues are a major concern all round, this collaboration will offer much scope for meaningful exchanges of ideas and content."

Lord Stephen Green, chairman of Asia House and former United Kingdom Trade Minister, said Asia House, a London-based centre of expertise on trade, investment and public policy, is pleased to be returning to Singapore for the dialogue that will explore the big changes taking place in Asia with those who are shaping them.