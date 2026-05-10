Underground water pipe leak causes flooding in Yishun, repairs ongoing: PUB

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

At around 12.50am on May 10, water could be seen gushing from the ground near Block 101 Yishun Avenue 5.

SINGAPORE – A water-pipe leak in Yishun caused flooding in the surrounding areas in the early hours of May 10, national water agency PUB said.

The underground pipe is near the junction of Block 101 Yishun Avenue 5 and Sembawang Road and the leak occurred at around 1am, PUB said in a Facebook post at 9.43am.

It deployed a service crew to isolate the leak and repairs are ongoing.

“There is no disruption to water supply for homes and businesses in the area,” it added.

PUB is working with Nee Soon Town Council to carry out clean-up works in the affected areas, and is investigating the cause of the leak.

When The Straits Times arrived at the scene at around 12.50am, water was gushing out from the ground at an outdoor area near Block 101.

The water had spread to the ground floor of the block and neighbouring Block 102 and appeared to affect several stores there.

A photo of the POSB Yishun West branch showed that the lights were turned on within the bank and water had entered its premises.

At around 1am, water appeared to have entered the POSB Yishun West branch. ST PHOTO: RHEA YASMINE

A resident of Block 101 who declined to be named told ST that residents could not return to their flats because of the flooding. “I have half a mind to just take off my shoes and climb up the stairs.”

The flooding also affected one of two lanes on Sembawang Road, before Yishun Avenue 7.

ST has contacted Nee Soon Town Council and Nee Soon GRC for more information.

Additional reporting by Rhea Yasmine