Undergrads from 8 nations discuss sustainable solutions

Ms Sivakami Arunachalam, 20, has been interested in sustainability ever since she joined the Model United Nations club in secondary school.

She has worked on two projects - on reducing the consumption of single-use plastics and reducing organic waste - and received seed grants to implement them. Now, she has a new platform to further her interest.

The second-year Singapore Management University economics undergraduate is among 30 students participating in a four-day programme by Japanese company Hitachi to nurture leaders in South-east Asia and Japan.

The 16th Hitachi Young Leaders Initiative launched yesterday gathers undergraduates from Singapore, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam to discuss and present initiatives for a sustainable future through four themes: future cities, clean energy, water solutions and human health.

Hitachi executive chairman Toshiaki Higashihara said in his speech: "With the mounting sense of urgency around the globe on environment and social issues, and with the pandemic impacting everyone's lives, we know that the conventional way is not sustainable, and we know we cannot go back down the same path."

The launch at Marina Bay Sands was also attended by Minister of State for Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling and Mr Yoshiaki Takahashi, deputy chief of mission and minister of the Embassy of Japan in Singapore.

Ms Sivakami, who is keen to pursue policymaking around smart cities, hopes to encourage people to do their part to build on the efforts of the Government and organisations here.

"As citizens we also have an active role to play, and change can start small. For example, we can gradually change our consumption habits by not using plastic and turning to sustainable alternatives like reusable cutlery."

Mr Zablan Cristan Dave Chan, a third-year University of the Philippines undergraduate, is looking forward to the discussions.

The 21-year-old said: "I want to learn about the perspectives of people from different countries to provide more solutions to help the community, especially those who are less privileged, and work towards a sustainable future."