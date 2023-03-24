Undergrad working on Google map listing free water cooler points for public use in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Exercise buff Tng Ming Kang often found it hard to locate water coolers in places he explored for the first time.

To solve that problem, the Singapore University of Social Sciences Year 1 business analytics student decided to list all the free water cooler points around Singapore on a Google map.

During his two-week term break, he created a Google form and rallied the online community to contribute information for his project. He asked for details such as postal code, longitude, latitude, a photo of the water dispenser, street name and building, the level it is located on, an iconic landmark the dispenser is near, temperature of the water and even the company operating it.

“I drink a lot of water myself, especially after I exercise, but I know (the location of ) only a few water coolers around Singapore,” said the 25-year-old, who started long-distance running and hiking 10 years ago.

“I wanted to be able to know where the rest of the water coolers were if I explored other areas to exercise in, and decided to try my luck by asking Reddit users.”