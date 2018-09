Six-year-old Gideon, riding on the shoulders of his father, Mr Michael Lee, 37, being drawn to the Disney Tsum Tsum lanterns at VivoCity's Sky Park yesterday. More than 2,000 of the lanterns are on display there until Sept 30, as part of the mall's Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations. Disney Tsum Tsum is a range of Japanese toys based on Disney and Pixar characters. The name is derived from the Japanese word "tsumu", which means "to stack".