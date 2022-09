Luxury bag reseller WestCloset, which failed to deliver bags after customers paid for them, said it lost almost $100,000 in an investment scam, making it unable to refund its clients.

It was responding for the first time to a report in The Straits Times on Tuesday that at least five police reports had been made against it over the issue. The cases over the past three months include one in July where a woman said she paid $29,900 for a Hermes Birkin bag that never arrived.