Uncovering the past, tile by tile

Over the past decade or so, heritage researchers and history buffs have hacked through dense overgrowth in the Greater Bukit Brown cemetery complex and unearthed stories of the people buried there.

The cemetery is also an "open-air museum", with a repository of decorative tiles dating as far back as the early 1900s that are attached to the tombs.

The tiles were imported from countries such as England, Belgium, Germany and Japan, up until World War II.

Over the past year, Ms Jennifer Lim, 43, has discovered that the tiles were inspired by various trends in design, architecture and the visual arts such as the Arts and Crafts movement, art nouveau and art deco.

With the support of a National Heritage Board grant, she is putting together a book that will feature photos of the more than 200 tiles uncovered at the cemetery complex as well as at other sites, including clan houses.

Ms Lim was born in Australia but her paternal roots are Singaporean-Hokkien-Peranakan.

The professional artist, who has a background in architecture, fine art and languages, moved to Singapore in 2012.

That year, she witnessed the exhumation of her great-grandfather's Bukit Brown grave and noticed that the tomb had been adorned with colourful floral tiles.

Singapore's ceramic tiles - also known as Peranakan tiles, as they were often used in the homes and on the graves of well-to-do Straits Chinese - began to influence her art practice and eventually led her to pursue the tile project.

She undertakes field research in consultation with heritage tile experts in Singapore, Taiwan, Japan and England, as well as with the help of friends and volunteers.

Key to her legwork is cemetery caretaker Soh Ah Beng, whom she consults for the age, location and condition of the tombs before setting out to mark out a possible trail.

Ms Lim, who usually wears a linen shirt and comfortable walking shoes, with a "Good Morning" towel slung over her neck, then visits the tombs to clean them up. These tidying-up sessions are supported by a group of volunteers.

Since May, close to 2,000 tiles from more than 200 tombs have been gently cleaned and polished over 18 sessions.

Ms Lim, who speaks some Mandarin and is fluent in Japanese, works with heritage enthusiasts to translate the inscriptions on the graves.

Details on the graves, such as the date of death, give an indication of the age of the tiles, she said.

"These 100-year-old ladies (the tiles) deserve to be cleaned, spruced up and displayed in their full, colourful and decorative glory. I'm looking forward to putting a spotlight on these beauties."

Ms Lim, who has completed the fieldwork requirements of the project, is now starting research and analysis into the wide variety of tiles she has unearthed.

"The tiles tell a story of Singapore's complex cultural DNA and are a reminder of the nation's ability to absorb and reinterpret outside trends and influences," she said.