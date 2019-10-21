HOME IN FOCUS

Uncovering the past, tile by tile

It took volunteers seven cleaning sessions to restore this 23 sq m tomb to its current state. One of them, Mr Ian Bellhouse (left), 54, founder and director of a retail consultancy company, donated 200kg of gravel and 125kg of sand to help in the restoration work. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
Above: A before-and-after look at a tomb that was surrounded by vegetation that has since been cleared, revealing the decorative tiles. Ms Lim has organised 18 tile-cleaning sessions since May, with more than 100 volunteers cleaning over 200 tombs. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
Above: A before-and-after look at a tomb that was surrounded by vegetation that has since been cleared, revealing the decorative tiles. Ms Lim has organised 18 tile-cleaning sessions since May, with more than 100 volunteers cleaning over 200 tombs.ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
Ms Lim (centre, in blue) with her team of volunteers and cemetery caretaker Soh Ah Beng (far left) at one of two tiled benches of a tomb. Ms Lim believes the tomb is the only one of its kind in Singapore and, possibly, the world. The benches are covered with English transfer tiles, as well as plasterwork that mimics the look of carved stone. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
Most of the imported tiles were influenced by the art nouveau style, which explains the images of animals such as cockatoos and peacocks at the tombs. Belgium tile company Gilliot & Cie (1896-1920) produced this rare tile panel, which matches well with the faux marble tiles that were made in Japan. This tomb likely dates back to the early 1930s. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
Livestock and floral motifs make a unique cross-cultural statement on this 1930 Teochew tomb. Tiles depicting sheep, cows, pigs and poultry were popular among butchers and fishmongers in Britain as wall covering. However, they are rare at the Greater Bukit Brown cemetery complex. . ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
Above: This 1947 tomb features rare pre-World War I tubelined tiles from Belgium. These three tiles are part of a much larger panel, and similar tiles can be seen at the Wanderlust Hotel in Dickson Road.ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
Above: Ms Lim calls this 1940 tomb “Japanese Rojak”, as it has more than 15 different tiles of mostly Japanese origin. The tomb belongs to a woman, and the tiles feature an assortment of flowers and birds. Japan joined the international tile trade after successfully producing its first dust-pressed ceramic tile in 1908. Its relatively close proximity to Singapore, as well as technological advances, allowed tiles to be manufactured in Asia after the downturn in the European tile trade following World War I.ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
Floral art nouveau tiles from England and geometric tiles from Japan adorn this 1924 tomb. As the tomb is located close to where a battle took place just before the fall of Singapore during World War II, the rounded areas of tile damage may have been the result of shelling, according to a British cemetery expert.ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
Ms Jennifer Lim, an artist who is putting together a book that will feature photos of over 200 tiles uncovered at the Greater Bukit Brown cemetery complex and other sites, removing dirt and mould from the art nouveau tiles from England that adorn a tomb. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN

Artist documents tiles - some from early 1900s - of tombs in Greater Bukit Brown

Over the past decade or so, heritage researchers and history buffs have hacked through dense overgrowth in the Greater Bukit Brown cemetery complex and unearthed stories of the people buried there.

The cemetery is also an "open-air museum", with a repository of decorative tiles dating as far back as the early 1900s that are attached to the tombs.

The tiles were imported from countries such as England, Belgium, Germany and Japan, up until World War II.

Over the past year, Ms Jennifer Lim, 43, has discovered that the tiles were inspired by various trends in design, architecture and the visual arts such as the Arts and Crafts movement, art nouveau and art deco.

With the support of a National Heritage Board grant, she is putting together a book that will feature photos of the more than 200 tiles uncovered at the cemetery complex as well as at other sites, including clan houses.

Ms Lim was born in Australia but her paternal roots are Singaporean-Hokkien-Peranakan.

The professional artist, who has a background in architecture, fine art and languages, moved to Singapore in 2012.

That year, she witnessed the exhumation of her great-grandfather's Bukit Brown grave and noticed that the tomb had been adorned with colourful floral tiles.

LADIES-IN-WAITING

These 100-year-old ladies (the tiles), deserve to be cleaned, spruced up and displayed in their full, colourful and decorative glory. I'm looking forward to putting a spotlight on these beauties.

MS JENNIFER LIM, on the tiles that adorn the tombs in the Greater Bukit Brown cemetery complex. 

Singapore's ceramic tiles - also known as Peranakan tiles, as they were often used in the homes and on the graves of well-to-do Straits Chinese - began to influence her art practice and eventually led her to pursue the tile project.

She undertakes field research in consultation with heritage tile experts in Singapore, Taiwan, Japan and England, as well as with the help of friends and volunteers.

Key to her legwork is cemetery caretaker Soh Ah Beng, whom she consults for the age, location and condition of the tombs before setting out to mark out a possible trail.

Ms Lim, who usually wears a linen shirt and comfortable walking shoes, with a "Good Morning" towel slung over her neck, then visits the tombs to clean them up. These tidying-up sessions are supported by a group of volunteers.

Since May, close to 2,000 tiles from more than 200 tombs have been gently cleaned and polished over 18 sessions.

Ms Lim, who speaks some Mandarin and is fluent in Japanese, works with heritage enthusiasts to translate the inscriptions on the graves.

Details on the graves, such as the date of death, give an indication of the age of the tiles, she said.

"These 100-year-old ladies (the tiles) deserve to be cleaned, spruced up and displayed in their full, colourful and decorative glory. I'm looking forward to putting a spotlight on these beauties."

Ms Lim, who has completed the fieldwork requirements of the project, is now starting research and analysis into the wide variety of tiles she has unearthed.

"The tiles tell a story of Singapore's complex cultural DNA and are a reminder of the nation's ability to absorb and reinterpret outside trends and influences," she said.

