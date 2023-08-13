Unconscious woman taken to hospital after Jurong West accident; driver assisting with investigations

The accident happened at about 9.45am near Block 467 Jurong West Street 41 towards Jurong West Street 42. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS READER
Elaine Lee
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

SINGAPORE - A 63-year-old woman was unconscious when she was taken to the hospital, following an accident involving a van in Jurong West on Saturday morning.

It is understood that police officers were on patrol and spotted the accident involving a pedestrian and a van in Jurong West Street 41 towards Jurong West Street 42 at about 9.45am. The Singapore Civil Defence Force said separately that the accident happened near Block 467 Jurong West Street 41.

The woman was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, and a 63-year-old male van driver is assisting with investigations.

A photo that accompanied a Shin Min Daily News report of the accident showed a group of people tending to a person lying on the road in front of an ambulance, with a grey van nearby.

The woman’s nephew told the Chinese-language daily on Sunday morning that his aunt had suffered severe head injuries and had not regained consciousness.

Police investigations are ongoing.

More On This Topic
Man dies after accident that splits car into two in Seletar West Link
Male motorcyclist, 22, dies after accident in Tuas

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top