Uncle Raymond TikTok dating show under fire for ‘exploiting’ people with intellectual disabilities

SINGAPORE – A popular dating show on social media platform TikTok has come under fire for inappropriately featuring persons with intellectual disabilities.

Produced by local Internet personality Uncle Raymond, the show is named Fei Cheng Wu Rao, or If You Are The One in English, and is inspired by a famous Chinese dating show of the same name. It has 37 episodes so far.

Started in May, each episode is only a few minutes long and typically draws about 30,000 to 114,000 views. Uncle Raymond, known for his viral TikTok dancing videos, provides a disclaimer that the show is “purely for fun”.

On each episode, a panel of women or men contestants and a solo contestant of the opposite gender to the panel introduces themselves, sharing information such as their names and where they live.

Uncle Raymond then asks each contestant to share what they are looking for in a romantic partner, and based on the information, the solo contestant picks a contestant from the panel to be matched with by the end of the episode.

Multiple contestants on the show have been persons with intellectual disabilities who appear to be unaccompanied.

While there are TikTok users who are amused by Uncle Raymond’s show, others have called him out, saying it is exploitative as they feel he is putting these disabled individuals in vulnerable positions to bolster his online popularity.

An early interventionist who wanted to be known only as Ms Lee, and a social worker who wanted to be known only as Ms Lim, expressed concerns to The Straits Times that the show exposes these individuals’ vulnerabilities without ensuring their safety, thus potentially subjecting them to cyber bullying.

A check by ST shows some netizens making fun of and insulting the disabled participants in the comment sections of these videos.

One user asked: “Why is the last guy permanently winking at me”, referring to a participant’s physical appearance.

In a joint statement, Ms Lee and Ms Lim said: “Uncle Raymond’s matchmaking series reinforces the stigma of this marginalised group by taking advantage of their desire to be accepted as a person with special needs; the portrayal of the persons with special needs is skewed and further associated with negative qualities, like ‘stupid, crazy, unwanted, outcast’.”

They also raised concerns about how the disabled participants seemed confused at times, and questioned if they understood the show’s intent, potential ramifications and responses from the public

“If the participants do not have mental capacity and are unable to give consent, then were the guardians informed of their involvement in this project?” they said.

Uncle Raymond, a businessman whose real name is Mr Raymond Lin, said he met most of these disabled participants through an event at a special needs school where he was an invited guest.

Speaking to ST in Mandarin, Mr Lin, 61, clarified that he has never asked them to be in his videos and that he does not earn money from the online content. Instead, he posts the time and filming location for each episode on TikTok, and those who are interested show up on their own accord.

Addressing concerns about the online bullying, he said: “There are netizens who make fun of these individuals, but they are ignorant and lack compassion. There will always be such people in society, and it cannot be avoided.”