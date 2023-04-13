Uncertainty over sustainable buildings and costs stand in the way of Singapore’s green future: Report

SINGAPORE - Green buildings are still largely a foreign concept to three out of five companies here, and around 60 per cent find the costs of greening a building and its uncertain return on investment prohibitive, a new report has found.

Such attitudes, the report added, stand in the way of Singapore’s ambitious plan to green 80 per cent of buildings by 2030, with only 12 per cent of firms indicating that all their operations utilise green buildings.

Surveying over 500 companies in various industries between October 2022 and February this year, the new report by Schneider Electric, an energy management system company, and the Singapore Green Building Council (SGBC) also gives recommendations to accelerate the adoption of green buildings here.

Buildings are considered green if they achieve the Building and Construction Authority Green Mark, which evaluates a building’s environmental impact and performance. This can involve retrofitting an old building with more energy efficient components, or constructing new buildings in a carbon efficient way.

With Singapore’s buildings accounting for over 20 per cent of national carbon emissions, more must be done to encourage organisations to tap on the support schemes available, said Cluster President of Schneider Electric Singapore Yoon Young Kim.

He added: “Studies show that a person spends around 90 per cent of their day indoors, and with so much time spent inside of buildings, creating the cleanest and greenest built environment possible is vital to fostering healthy communities.”

The investment needed to build such environments should not be seen as prohibitive, said Mr Yoon, referencing recent retrofitting works Schneider Electric had done to make its office building more energy efficient. After three and a half years, the money saved from reduced energy use paid for the initial cost of the green upgrades.

Such investments can be supported by the government, said SGBC president Lee Ang Seng. The $63-million Green Mark incentive scheme, for instance, was introduced in 2022 to give building owners grants for emission reductions achieved through retrofitting their developments.

Financial support is only one part of making a building more environmentally friendly, said Mr Yoon. The built environment ecosystem can be quite complex, with many stakeholders involved in the construction of a single building, with every step involving some amount of carbon emission.

To illustrate this, Mr Yoon said that a business is often a tenant of a building that is owned by a landlord, and was built by a developer, who hired a contractor for its construction. The transport of building materials and the materials themselves also become part of a building’s environmental cost.

Figuring out where to intervene in this complicated system to reduce carbon emissions is part of the lack of awareness on what it means to green a building, he explained.

In the case of retrofitting a building to make it more sustainable, there is often the question of who should foot the bill, added Mr Yoon.

For example, businesses may not see the value of retrofitting their unit as they might believe it is the landlord’s responsibility, and the landlord may not be motivated to pursue these renovations since they can pass on energy costs to tenants.

This can create a gridlock in which neither is willing to move first.

While Singapore’s present approach to greening buildings takes on a “carrot” approach, with businesses being rewarded for being more sustainable, Mr Yoon said that businesses should be prepared for a switch to the “stick” approach, in which they face penalties for not being green.