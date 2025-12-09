‘Unable to sleep not knowing how he is’: Man on missing pet dog last seen wandering on CTE

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Mr Matthew Teh's family has had Kiko for five years, since he was a three-month-old puppy.

SINGAPORE – Mr Matthew Teh said he has not been able to sleep since his dog went missing on Dec 7 and was later seen in an online video wandering on the CTE.

The undergraduate was in Vietnam with his family when they were alerted at about 8pm that day by dog daycare Woofworks that their chow chow, Kiko, had gone missing.

Although the family was supposed to return only on Dec 11, they flew back to Singapore on Dec 8 to begin searching for the dog.

In the video posted on the SGRV Facebook page on Dec 7, a dog can be seen walking on the CTE, with the caption saying the video was taken at 4.37pm. Cars are seen stopping as the dog cuts across the lanes to the other side of the expressway.

When contacted, Mr Teh, 24 , said that his family has had Kiko for five years, since he was a three-month-old puppy. He added that he was really stressed and worried.

His family is offering a $5,000 reward for Kiko’s safe return, up from the $1,000 reward promised a few days ago.

Mr Teh said his family had left Kiko with Woofworks on Dec 5 at about 10am . Kiko was a regular at the daycare, attending twice a week for two years.

But Mr Teh added that he has now lost trust in Woofworks, which is located in Kim Keat Avenue.

Mr Matthew Teh’s family is offering a $5,000 reward for Kiko’s safe return. PHOTO: COURTESY OF MATTHEW TEH

Woofworks declined to be interviewed when contacted, saying it was prioritising search efforts.

In a Facebook post on Dec 9 , it said that Kiko had been attending a party for another pet under its care “when an exit wasn’t secured properly by a visiting guest, and Kiko slipped out”.

“Our team chased after him immediately, but he was too quick, and we lost sight of him,” it said.

The daycare added that it has been “searching non-stop”, including putting up posters and alerting the community and the authorities.

“We understand how distressing this is for his family, and we are deeply sorry this happened under our care.”

It said it is also reviewing and strengthening its safety measures, such as using smart tag locators, adding barriers and having stricter visitor protocols to ensure the dogs under its care are safe.

Kiko was last confirmed to be seen on the CTE near 6 Mar Thoma Road at 6.46pm on Dec 7, based on footage from a car’s rear camera.

A Telegram group was set up on Dec 7 by a stranger to coordinate search efforts. It has at least 800 members, with more joining every few minutes.

Search efforts have been concentrated around 6 Mar Thoma Road, near the now-closed St Wilfred Sport Centre off Serangoon Road.

Search efforts have been concentrated around 6 Mar Thoma Road, with the red line in the image marking Kiko’s last confirmed location. PHOTO: COURTESY OF MATTHEW TEH

Mr Teh said Kiko is wary of strangers, so people should not approach him. He added that people who spot Kiko should contact him immediately and send photos or videos.

Anyone with information about Kiko can contact Mr Teh on 8511-9941 or join the Telegram group at t.me/searchforkiko